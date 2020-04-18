HRC gesture to Gandhi Hospital

The Chairman and the Board of Directors\Stewards of Hyderabad Race Club here has decided to donate to Gandhi Hospital ₹24.08 lakh worth personnel protection equipment, including cover suit, goggles, gloves, shoe leggings, disposable bags, N-95 masks totalling 2,000 and also a Video Laryngoscope with all accessories, according to a media release here.

“We have resolved to support the Telangana state government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in their efforts to implementing stringent measures strictly during the lockdown to fight the Covid-19 along with the support of the Telangana Health Minister Etala Rajender,” it said.

“The HRC is also taking care of the permanent, contractual and temporary employees and daily wage earners, who are not attending to duty because of the lockdown, by paying salaries to all of them,” it said.

“Similarly, the 517 Race Day Temporary part time employees, especially ladies, who are normally paid only during race days are also being paid now ₹5,000 each as a special gesture during lockdown for the lockdown period as ad hoc payment amounting to ₹25.86 lakh.’

The HRC was also supplying rice and other essential groceries to about 120 daily wage earners and their families so that they don’t face any hardship during the COVID-19 period, the release said.