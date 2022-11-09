HR tech platform Keka raises $57 million

HR tech platform Keka has raised $57 million from WestBridge Capital.

It is India’s largest Series A SaaS funding thus far, CEO of the Hyderabad-based startup Vijay Yalamanchili said on Wednesday. The firm has already taken steps to augment product, enhance offerings and bolster customer support, he said in a release.

“We want to build a world-class product in India that will cater to the global market. Research and development will be our primary area of focus as we expand our engineering, product and customer teams,” he said.

Launched in 2016 as a bootstrapped company, Keka last year crossed the 5,500-customer mark.

“Although we got offers for funding in the past, never felt the timing was right. Finding the right investment partner was also significant... wanted to partner with someone with a long-term vision for the HR tech space, he said, while describing WestBridge Capital as the right investing partner. Moreover, it was not just about securing funding, but also a validation of the startup’s ideas and approach in a world where many funded businesses are struggling to survive,” he said.

“We are aligned with their vision to build the best mid-market focused global HR Tech platform that will allow companies around the world to modernise their HR processes... are excited about Keka’s potential and look forward to a long partnership,” said Rishit Desai, principal at WestBridge Capital.

Keka said it streamlines and automates payroll, recruiting, leave and attendance, performance management and has a headcount of more than 550 people. Its customers are across across various sectors, including IT services, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, professional service organisations, accounting, taxation and fin-tech.