HR solutions firm TriNet opens facility in Hyderabad 

NYSE-listed human resources solutions provider for small and medium-size businesses TriNet has opened an office in Hyderabad that will support around 600 of its India-based workforce.

The new facility opening is part of the firm’s plan to continue growing the operation to support the needs of the business. Hyderabad is a thriving hub for technology and business innovation and this expansion reflects TriNet’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers, it said in a release on Tuesday.

The new office in Hyderabad will serve as a hub for business and technological innovation for the company and in service of its customers, V-P of Technology and Country Leader for TriNet in India, Gautam Mekala, said. “We have built a world-class centre with opportunities for aspiring business professionals in the region,” he added.

TriNet President and CEO Mike Simonds said, “TriNet’s business model is unique in that we operate with proprietary technology and our investment in the Hyderabad facility and expanding team further strengthens our competitive position, delivering superior value to SMBs.” He said the office creates a presence in a city that has become a hotspot for innovation and growth.