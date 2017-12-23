HPS students represent India at U.N. session at Bonn

A team of nine students and their facilitator from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, represented India for the first time in the 13th Conference of Young Climate Activists in the run up to the 23rd United Nations Climate Summit at the headquarters of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at Bonn in Germany last month.

The students led by Tharunimm Jamal shared with the gathering at Bonn a report on climate change in India. The report was the result of four months of painstaking efforts by the students preparing blogs, researching and gathering information on climate change, a release said.

It added that Mr. Jamal presented India’s voice in green peace rally at Bonn and made some presentations on climate challenges facing the country. On return, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan met the team and presented it appreciation letters on behalf of the GHMC.