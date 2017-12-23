HPS students represent India at U.N. session at Bonn

A team of nine students and their facilitator from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, represented India for the first time in the 13th Conference of Young Climate Activists in the run up to the 23rd United Nations Climate Summit at the headquarters of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at Bonn in Germany last month.
The students led by Tharunimm Jamal shared with the gathering at Bonn a report on climate change in India. The report was the result of four months of painstaking efforts by the students preparing blogs, researching and gathering information on climate change, a release said.
It added that Mr. Jamal presented India’s voice in green peace rally at Bonn and made some presentations on climate challenges facing the country. On return, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan met the team and presented it appreciation letters on behalf of the GHMC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor