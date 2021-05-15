HPS partners with ISBF

Hyderabad

15 May 2021 23:12 IST

The Economics, Management & Finance (EMF) Club of the Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), a student-led body aimed at facilitating and igniting the enthusiasm and passion for innovation in the fields of Economics, Management and Finance, has partnered with the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

Speaking at the launch event, organised virtually, Amritha Chandra Raju, Vice Principal, Hyderabad Public School, said it was a great initiative that will give students great learning and in-depth analysis. “This club will also empower as a job provider. It will strengthen your ethical values and belief systems.”

Close to 100 learners from the 10th, 11th and 12th grades of the school led by founder member Antara Virmani, who attended the launch, were treated to an engaging and interactive EMF quiz conducted by Aryapriya Ganguly, Associate Professor, ISBF.

Advertising

Advertising

The EMF Club will focus on enhancement of collaboration and critical analysis of real-life situations and business problems, feasibility check on ideas, internship opportunities, sessions by industry leaders and the like.