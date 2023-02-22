HPS Begumpet launches centenary logo, calendar

February 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated February 23, 2023 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Public School (HPS) Begumpet launched its centenary logo and released the year-long calendar of the centenary celebrations at a press conference on Wednesday.

The chief guests for the event were actor and producer Akkineni Nagarjuna, and IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The press meeting was also attended by members of the managing committee of HPS Society, Board of governors of HPS and the organising team of centenary celebrations.

Mr. Ranjan said, “Developing a plan for the next 50 years is not an easy task, but HPS has done it. What is more noteworthy is that a large number of students from here come on scholarships, at least 1,000 every year. Recently, the HPS also hosted the India Science Fest with which the centenary celebrations kick-started. It is not only academics but also the values that add to its legacy today.”

Mr. Nagarjuna, an alumnus of the school, shared his memories at the school. “During my travels, I end up meeting a lot of people who were from this school. I thank the faculty and congratulate HPS on their 2050 vision,” he said.