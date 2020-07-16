HPS-B gets 100% results in ISC/ICSE

Hyderabad Public School-Begumpet has announced 100% results in both ISC (12th) and ICSE (10th) examination results declared a few days ago. Shreyashi Chattoraj topped ICSE with 98.50% followed by Akshaya Swaminathan and Rithika Balusu with 98.20% and with 97.80% respectively.

About 249 students appeared for the ICSE examinations out of which 65 students scored more than 90% and 186 of them scored a distinction and 242 first class. In the ISC examinations, Isha Gandham of Science stream scored 96% and topped, Ananya Malani of Commerce stream secured 91.80% and Sanksar Singh secured 90% in Humanities.

Of the 84 students who appeared for the examinations, seven scored more than 90%, 46 secured distinction and 76 scored first class. School Principal Skand Bali congratulated the students.