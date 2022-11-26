HPCL unveils sales promotion campaign

November 26, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

National oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has launched HP New year Bonanza sales promotion campaign under which customers purchasing Petrol/Power Petrol, from its Secunderabad Retail Region outlets, stand to win attractive prizes.

Launching the campaign, at the company owned retail outlet at NSIC Kushaiguda, Chief General Manager-Retail South Central Zone of HPCL S.Hari Prasad said 2-3 wheeler customers filling petrol/power for ₹300/₹200, four-wheeler customers purchasing petrol/power worth ₹2,000/₹1,500 are eligible to participate.

As many as 400 petrol bunks under the Secunderabad Retail Region will be covered in the sales campaign that will run from November 30 to January 15. After their purchase, customers should send a text message (SMS) with details to the designated mobile number to become eligible for the online draw. Prizes include car, Hero E-bikes, laptops, televisions, trolley bags, cooktops, ear buds and smart watches.

Deputy General Manager and State Level Coordinator-Retail Yatendra Pal Singh and senior officials from HPCL’s zonal, regional office, dealers and customers participated in the launch programme, the oil company said in a release on Friday.