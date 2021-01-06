HPCL unveils sales promotion campaign

3,700 prizes, including 2 cars, to be won

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) Secunderabad Retail Region has launched a sales promotion campaign ‘HP New Year Bonanza’ in which eligible customers stand to win 3,700 prizes, including two cars and 10 scooters.

Till Feb. 28

As many as 370 petrol bunks under the Secunderabad Retail Region will be covered in the sales campaign that will be run from January 5 to February 28.

Launching the campaign at HPCL petrol bunk (Mogal Service Station) in Basheerbagh, Chief General Manager-Retail South Central Zone C.K.Narasimha said 2-3 wheeler customers filling petrol/diesel for ₹250, four-wheeler customers purchasing petrol/diesel worth ₹1,000, Power/Turbojet worth ₹150 and LPG/CNG for any amount are eligible to participate.

After the purchase, customers should send a text message (SMS) with details to the designated mobile number to become eligible for the online draw.

The prizes include two Maruthi S-Presso Std, 10 Suzuki Access scooters, laptops, LED TVs, power bank and smart watches.

A press release from HPCL said many officials, including T.Rajesh, DGM-Retail, Secunderabad Region, participated in the launch programme.