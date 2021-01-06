HPCL unveils sales promotion campaign

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation’s (HPCL) Secunderabad Retail Region has launched a sales promotion campaign ‘HP New Year Bonanza’ in which eligible customers stand to win 3,700 prizes, including two cars and 10 scooters.
Till Feb. 28
As many as 370 petrol bunks under the Secunderabad Retail Region will be covered in the sales campaign that will be run from January 5 to February 28.
Launching the campaign at HPCL petrol bunk (Mogal Service Station) in Basheerbagh, Chief General Manager-Retail South Central Zone C.K.Narasimha said 2-3 wheeler customers filling petrol/diesel for ₹250, four-wheeler customers purchasing petrol/diesel worth ₹1,000, Power/Turbojet worth ₹150 and LPG/CNG for any amount are eligible to participate.
After the purchase, customers should send a text message (SMS) with details to the designated mobile number to become eligible for the online draw.
The prizes include two Maruthi S-Presso Std, 10 Suzuki Access scooters, laptops, LED TVs, power bank and smart watches.
A press release from HPCL said many officials, including T.Rajesh, DGM-Retail, Secunderabad Region, participated in the launch programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath