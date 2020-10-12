HPC centre coming up at IIT-H

SANGAREDDY

12 October 2020 23:34 IST

Institute inks MoU with C-DAC for the purpose

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) is partnering with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to set-up a state-of-the-art 650 TF High-Performance Computing centre under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) for research and development activities. An MoU was signed on Monday in the presence of Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT, Government of India, Sanjay Dhotre in a virtual event.

“It is a great step in the direction of Digital India and Make in India, and towards building Atmanibhar Bharat,” said Dhotre.

NSM is aimed at making India a world leader in supercomputing and to enhance India’s capability in solving problems of national and global relevance, empower scientists and researchers with state-of-the-art supercomputing facilities and enable them to carry out cutting-edge research in various domains, minimise redundancies and duplication of efforts, and optimise investments in supercomputing and to attain global competitiveness and ensure self-reliance in the strategic area of supercomputing technology.

Advertising

Advertising

“IIT-H is the first institute in the country to launch a B.Tech. programme in artificial intelligence (AI). With a strong base of close to 25 faculty in the Department of AI, IIT-H is looking forward to such opportunities to come up with many more innovations and research achievements in the field. We have also signed an MoU with government of Telangana which has declared year 2020 as year of AI, to work progressively in this emerging field. The purpose of this High-Performance Computing centre is to solve grand challenges and problems of national importance, in order to build Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said IIT-H director B.S. Murty.

In addition to AI, IIT-H plans to use HPC in the fields of climate change, multiscale modelling, additive manufacturing, smart mobility, cyber physical systems and healthcare. IITH has identified a few specific projects with HPC such as water purification with nano tubes, design and optimisation of outer-space hypersonic vehicle, telesurgery with true 3D visualisation and 360 degree national security analytics.

The HPC also can significantly support various M.Tech courses at IIT-H such as, AI, CSE, data sciences, networks and information security, climate change, additive manufacturing and smart mobility.