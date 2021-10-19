‘How many days can EC stop us?’

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao described the Election Commission of India’s instructions to stop ‘Telangana Dalit Bandhu’ in Huzurabad, in the wake of the bypoll, as “a small barrier”.

“How many days can the EC stop us? Nothing to be disappointed about,” he said, when a reporter asked for his reaction on the development linked to the hotly-contested poll.

Although Mr. Rao, who visibly viewed the question irrelevant to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, while addressing press persons from the Devasthanam lawns on Tuesday, replied with a disclaimer: “If I don't answer now, you would later point it, saying I skipped it.”

Assertive, KCR reiterated that he would never back out on Telangana Dalit Bandhu and said he would resume the scheme starting November 2, the day of the bypoll result.