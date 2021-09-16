Hyderabad

‘How can we believe he is Raju?’

“Until and unless we see Raju’s body with our eyes, we won’t believe he is dead,” said the parents of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by Pallakonda Raju last week.

They said that the face in the photos, which were shown to them by the local police and media, was smashed beyond recognition. “How can we believe that he is Raju? We are unable to see his face,” the couple said.

The couple along with the locals demanded that the authorities get Raju’s body to their locality for ‘confirmation’.

Earlier, after learning about the suicide, locals demolished Raju’s house.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 10:34:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/how-can-we-believe-he-is-raju/article36504060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY