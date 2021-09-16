‘How can we believe he is Raju?’

“Until and unless we see Raju’s body with our eyes, we won’t believe he is dead,” said the parents of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by Pallakonda Raju last week.

They said that the face in the photos, which were shown to them by the local police and media, was smashed beyond recognition. “How can we believe that he is Raju? We are unable to see his face,” the couple said.

The couple along with the locals demanded that the authorities get Raju’s body to their locality for ‘confirmation’.

Earlier, after learning about the suicide, locals demolished Raju’s house.