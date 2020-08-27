How can students clarify doubts in online classes: HC

HYDERABAD

What would be the fate of students living in remote tribal hamlets, asks court

Raising issues of practicality and affordability of online classes to school students, Telangana High Court on Thursday wondered if students can clarify their doubts by asking TV sets.

Hearing PIL petitions on online classes and mid-day meals to school students, the HC said the government had to clarify several aspects over conducting online classes to school students. How would students learning geometry, trigonometry and other mathematical concepts would get their doubts clarified if they attend online classes, the bench said.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, stating that government had decided to hold online classes from September 1, the teachers would gear up for the mission from Thursday. T-SAT would telecast the classes.

Students can attend these classes using smart phones or laptops. They can avail online classes through YouTube as well.

However, there would be no interaction between the teachers and students, the SGP said. In that case, how would the students benefit from such lessons and what are the options available for them to clear their doubts, the bench asked. What would be the fate of students living in remote tribal hamlets of districts like Adilabad and Mulugu where adequate internet facility is not available, the CJ asked. The SGP informed the court that Andhra Pradesh government had started online classes from April 1 and it was yielding positive results. Lawyer Chaya Devi, appearing for CBSE, said it is better for students to attend online classes instead of sitting idle at home. The CBSE is taking decisions according to the needs of the respective States. The bench asked the counsel if the government consulted parents associations before taking a call on online classes. The burden of students concentrating the classes would be on the parents. If there are three children in a family, how would the parents ensure all of them attend the classes simultaneously, the bench said. The CJ said that American government went ahead with classes for students despite COVID-19 prevalence. The government there eventually backtracked on that decision after nearly 70,000 students contracted the virus. Justice Vijaysen Reddy noted that poor, lower and middle class families depend on government schools. It would be difficult for students of these sections to attend online classes, he said.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that private schools are insisting for payment of school fee in violation of government guidelines on the matter. The bench directed the AG to furnish details as to how many private schools are put on notice violating fee related issues and what action was initiated against them.

The hearing was posted to September 18.