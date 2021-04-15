Housing venture for Pharma City starts

HYDERABAD

15 April 2021 00:18 IST

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy on Wednesday launched the works of housing venture for Pharma City at Mucherla.

The government proposed to allot 121 sq yds for every acre of land surrendered by farmers for Pharma City. Out of 14,000 acres acquired for the project, about 600 acres will be reallotted to farmers as house sites in the venture.

