GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Housing applicants flood GHMC headquarters during Prajavani

January 23, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Grievance redressal programme ‘Prajavani’ was held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) headquarters in Hyderabad on January 22, 2024.

Grievance redressal programme ‘Prajavani’ was held at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) headquarters in Hyderabad on January 22, 2024.

Majority of the complaints received by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters during its first ever ‘Prajavani’ grievance redressal programme post-COVID on January 22, pertained to housing.

A statement from the GHMC has informed that of the 86 petitions received during the programme attended by Mayor Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy, 62 were related to the double-bedroom housing.

Sources informed that several applicants sought housing units under the 2BHK scheme, while a few came with complaints about the units they received. A few beneficiaries from Ahmedguda complained of cracking walls and lack of amenities in the double-bedroom housing complex. Several others complained about lack of power, water and other facilities.

The Mayor asked the beneficiaries not to get into the traps of persons masquerading as GHMC officials and seeking bribes for clearing power and water connections through online payment apps. The beneficiaries need to apply for power and water connections in the respective local offices attaching the title certificate issued by the government, she said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi asked the officials to issue a receipt for every complaint and resolve it within a week’s time. She sought consolidated report of the complaint resolution at the end of each week.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.