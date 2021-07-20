Houses for oustees not registered yet

SIDDIPET

20 July 2021 22:37 IST

Villagers fear they may have to vacate the houses if asked to

B. Malla Reddy, 70, was a resident of Bahilampur village in Mulugu mandal. His land and house were acquired by the government for the construction of Kondapochamma reservoir. Over a year ago, he, along with other oustees, was forced to vacate the village and shift to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Tunki Bollaram, where he was allotted a house.

About 1,200 houses were constructed here for the oustees of three villages and one tanda – Mamidyala, Bahilampur, Thanedarpally and Thanedarpally tanda. But, these houses were not registered to them since the time they came. Not only that, even the power bills were being issued in the name of the ‘R&R Administrator’ but served and collected from those residing in these houses.

Similar is the case with the oustees of Kothchaguttapally, submerged under the Annapurna reservoir at Siddipet district. More than 115 families were accommodated at the double bedroom houses constructed at Lingareddypally, more than a year ago. For them, the power bills were being issued in the name of the ‘District Panchayat Officer’ but bill amount was being collected from those who are consuming power.

Advertising

Advertising

“Houses are not registered for us yet. The allotment is only on bond paper without any house number. The houses were handed over to the community or caste elders and allotted among them without any issues. That is why power bills are not being issued in our names,” said an oustee on condition of anonymity.

Same was the situation in all the R&R Colonies – Lingareddypally (oustees of Kothchaguttapally), Mutrajpally (oustees of Mallannasagar) and Tunki Bollaram (Kondapochamma Sagar).

“Neither the houses nor plots are registered for us, and we don’t know the reason. We may have to vacate these houses any time, in case officials force us to do, as we are not the legal owners yet,” B. Venkataram Reddy, an oustee from Bahilampur presently staying at the 2 BHK house at Mulugu, said.

A revenue officer, who did not want to be quoted, agreed that houses were not registered in the name of the oustees so far.