House surveys in 3 districts

National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in association with the Telangana government has initiated house-to-house survey in 30 villages across Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda, districts as part of the community based sero-surveillance, said NIN director R. Hemalatha on Friday.

She said that COVID-19 has emerged as a pandemic and the infection due to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2) has now spread to more than 200 countries. It has also been observed that SARS-CoV-2 causes asymptomatic infection for which sero-surveillance is strongly recommended for active case finding, testing and contact-tracing.

Besides, surveillance of antibody-based sero-positivity indicates the extent of spread of infection in the given population and forms the basis for strengthening public health mitigation measures. Household based studies can generate evidence on role of asymptomatic and mild infections in transmission, she explained in a press release.

Indian Council of Medical Research has initiated a nationwide survey to establish the community-based district level sero-surveillance and to monitor transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population. In each of the districts chosen, 10 villages will be selected randomly, and from each village 40 adults aged above 18 will be randomly covered.

The study will be carried out in four rounds in the same villages (repeat cross-sectional study). The initial survey would serve as a baseline to determine the sero-prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, while the subsequent rounds would help to monitor the trends of infection. “Population-based sero-epidemiological studies will help us to determine the burden of COVID-19 infection at the community level and to monitor trends in transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection,” she said. Study findings will be useful to guide in designing and implementing appropriate containment measures.

Objectives of this sero-surveillance is to estimate and monitor trend of sero-prevalence for SARS-CoV-2 infection in the general population and high burden cities, determine the socio-demographic risk factors for the infection and delineate the geographical spread of the infection in the general population and hotspot cities, Ms. Hemalatha added.