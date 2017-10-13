Hyderabad

House sites regularised in Kothagudem

The district administration has embarked on distribution of pattas for regularisation of house sites and residential structures below 100 square yards free of cost in Kothagudem town.

There have been constant demands from various quarters for sanction of pattas under the ‘Land/building regularisation scheme’ in the coal town for long.

Various Opposition parties had staged a string of agitations over the long-pending issue in the past couple of months.

The State government recently issued G.O. MS No. 171 to settle the more than a decade-long issue, sources said.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao on Friday handed over pattas to several poor people under the regularisation scheme as per the GO in Kothagudem. He also distributed sweets among them.

The officials of the Revenue Department and the Kothagudem civic body were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 7:01:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/house-sites-regularised-in-kothagudem/article19855070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY