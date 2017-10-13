House sites regularised in Kothagudem

The district administration has embarked on distribution of pattas for regularisation of house sites and residential structures below 100 square yards free of cost in Kothagudem town.

There have been constant demands from various quarters for sanction of pattas under the ‘Land/building regularisation scheme’ in the coal town for long.

Various Opposition parties had staged a string of agitations over the long-pending issue in the past couple of months.

The State government recently issued G.O. MS No. 171 to settle the more than a decade-long issue, sources said.

Meanwhile, Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao on Friday handed over pattas to several poor people under the regularisation scheme as per the GO in Kothagudem. He also distributed sweets among them.

The officials of the Revenue Department and the Kothagudem civic body were present.