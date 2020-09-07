House pays rich tributes to Pranab Mukherjee

Assembly condoles death of Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy

The State Legislative Assembly paid rich tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led the members in recalling the services of Pranab Mukherjee asserting that the country had lost a towering personality in his death. Mr. Rao said Pranab Mukherje, who was born in a remote village in West Bengal, grew from strength to strength to become the first citizen of the country.

Known as “man of all seasons” by his colleagues and contemporaries, Pranab da (as Pranab Mukherjee is called) held major portfolios including Finance, Commerce, External Affairs, Defence and Industry effectively. “There is not a single page without Pranab Mukherjee’s name in the development story of the country since 1970s,” he said recalling that Pranab Mukherjee was adjudged one among the five best Finance Ministers of the world.

He said the former President was closely associated with Telangana movement by heading the panel which elicited the views of all political parties during the erstwhile UPA coalition. “Incidentally, it was he (Pranad Mukherjee) who signed the Bill creating a separate Telangana State,” he said.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Pranab Mukherjee was probably the only parliamentarian who headed 95 Groups of Ministers, a record that is unrivalled. The former President was reputed as a trouble shooter during his five-decade political career, he said adding the country, more so Telangana, suffered an irreparable loss in his death.

Ministers Eatala Rajender, S. Niranjan Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy, G. Jagdish Reddy, Congress member Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, MIM member Ahmed Pasha Quadri and others who spoke recalled the contributions made by Pranab Mukherjee to the country.

The House also paid tributes to TRS member from Dubbak Solipeta Ramachandra Reddy who died while undergoing treatment last month.

The Chief Minister described his death as unfortunate and painful and said Ramalinga Reddy was a progressive politician who was uncompromising in taking up struggles on behalf of the people.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao and others recalled their association with the deceased member since the days of separate Statehood struggle and the active role Ramalinga Reddy played during the movement.