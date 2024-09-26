House help who stole ₹10 lakh cash from Mohan Babu’s residence arrested

The Pahadishareef police traced Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s house help, who allegedly stole ₹10 lakh cash on Monday, from Tirupati. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

Ganesh Naik, who was employed as a house help at the actor’s residence allegedly stole the money from the servant quarters located in Jalpally village.

According to the police, the secretary had kept the money in the room and it was meant for some business transaction. Ganesh took the money and fled to Tirupati. He was arrested there and brought to Hyderabad following a complaint, the police said.