GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

House help who stole ₹10 lakh cash from Mohan Babu’s residence arrested

Published - September 26, 2024 10:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Pahadishareef police traced Tollywood actor Mohan Babu’s house help, who allegedly stole ₹10 lakh cash on Monday, from Tirupati. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

Ganesh Naik, who was employed as a house help at the actor’s residence allegedly stole the money from the servant quarters located in Jalpally village.

According to the police, the secretary had kept the money in the room and it was meant for some business transaction. Ganesh took the money and fled to Tirupati. He was arrested there and brought to Hyderabad following a complaint, the police said.

Published - September 26, 2024 10:54 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.