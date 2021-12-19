Hyderabad

House burgled in Vanasthalipuram

About 40 tolas of gold ornaments, 5 kgs of silverware and ₹ 30,000 cash were stolen by unidentified persons from a locked house at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

The burglary, Vanasthalipuram police suspect, took place around 6 p.m., and it was discovered by the residents only around 9 p.m. when they returned from a local ride. The house’s main lock was broken, wardrobe and safe storages breached to steal the ornaments.

According to the police, probing teams were formed and CCTV footage from in and around the HUDA Sai Nagar Colony was being searched for clues. A case was registered.


