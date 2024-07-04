House burglar involved in over 150 cases arrested again

A notorious house burglar who has been involved in offences for the last three decades in the tri-commissionerate areas of Hyderabad was apprehended by the South-East Zone Task Force team along with Bandlaguda Police. Officials seized stolen loot worth ₹22 lakh including 292 grams of gold ornaments and 1090 grams of silver ornaments from him.

The accused, 51-year-old Mohd Saleem, who is better known in the police and in the criminal circles as ‘Sunil Shetty’ or ‘Shetty Saleem’, has been committing house burglaries with the same modus operandi since his first offence in 1992, when he was 16. He has been involved in more than 150 cases.

A resident of Falaknuma, Saleem, who works as a painter and a vegetable vendor, is said to be an ardent fan of actor Sunil Shetty. He had even tried to go meet him in person in Mumbai in the last few years but in vain, said the police.

He was involved in 10 cases across Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda and Balapur in 2024 so far post his bail after last arrest in December 2023.

