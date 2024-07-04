GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

House burglar involved in over 150 cases arrested again

The accused has been committing house burglaries with the same modus operandi since his first offence in 1992, when he was 16

Published - July 04, 2024 03:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A notorious house burglar who has been involved in offences for the last three decades in the tri-commissionerate areas of Hyderabad was apprehended by the South-East Zone Task Force team along with Bandlaguda Police. Officials seized stolen loot worth ₹22 lakh including 292 grams of gold ornaments and 1090 grams of silver ornaments from him. 

The accused, 51-year-old Mohd Saleem, who is better known in the police and in the criminal circles as ‘Sunil Shetty’ or ‘Shetty Saleem’, has been committing house burglaries with the same modus operandi since his first offence in 1992, when he was 16. He has been involved in more than 150 cases. 

A resident of Falaknuma, Saleem, who works as a painter and a vegetable vendor, is said to be an ardent fan of actor Sunil Shetty. He had even tried to go meet him in person in Mumbai in the last few years but in vain, said the police. 

He was involved in 10 cases across Chandrayangutta, Bandlaguda and Balapur in 2024 so far post his bail after last arrest in December 2023. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.