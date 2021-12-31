House arrest: Congress to gherao ministers

Revanth writes to LS Speaker

Taking exception to the repeated ‘illegal’ house arrest of him, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has warned that Congress cadre would gherao all Ministers during their tours and disrupt programmes if the present trend continues.

Since the TRS government was disrupting the political activities of opposition parties, Congress will also not let the TRS Ministers move freely.

“The NSUI and Youth Congress workers will greet the Ministers but will not allow them to conduct any programme in a smooth manner,” he warned.

Mr. Reddy also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the ‘illegal house arrest’ and sought action against the police to restore his privileges as a Member of Parliament.

Mr. Reddy was house-arrested with scores of police laying siege to his house early in the morning on Friday preventing him from going to Bhupalapally to call on the family of a tribal teacher who died recently.

He argued with the police who claimed that he was being prevented under the new COVID 19 guidelines on mass gatherings.

Later, addressing a press conference, the TPCC chif said Congress leaders wanted to visit and console the family of Jeturam Naik, a Mandal Education Officer, who died of heart attack, after he was forcibly transferred from Mahabubabad to Mulugu district.