Hotter weather in next two-three days

HYDERABAD

24 March 2021 23:23 IST

Temperature could rise by 2-3 degree C all over the State

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has cautioned that there could be rise of 2-3 degree Celsius all over the State in the next two or three days. Weather will mainly remain dry. Highest temperature recorded was 40 degree C at Yellandu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and within GHMC it has been 36.3 degree C at Maitrivanam on Wednesday.

Lowest minimum temperature has been 16.6 degree C, recorded at Sonala (Adilabad). Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37-40 degrees while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 18-21 degree C for next three days over many districts.

Lowest minimum temperature within GHMC has been 20.5 degree C recorded at Patancheru. Temperature for the twin cities is expected to be in the range of 35-37 degree C and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 20-22 degree C for the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky for the capital with temperatures likely to be about 36 degree C during day and 24 degree C during the night. On Wednesday, it has been 35.5 degree C and 23.8 degree, respectively. Dry weather will prevail in rest of the State.