Hotels, eateries in Hyderabad ordered to supply free purified water

April 11, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has issued orders making it mandatory for all hotels, restaurants, fast food centres, and street vendors in the city to provide purified drinking water to the customers free of cost.

The water supplied by the HMWS&SB may be purified or water treated through Reverse Osmosis may be provided, the orders said. Mr.Arvind Kumar issued instructions to the GHMC Commissioner to take appropriate action in this regard.

In case packaged bottled water bottles are supplied to customers, the managements should sell only at the maximum retail price printed on the water bottle, the orders said.

The orders were issued in response to a complaint lodged by an NGO against many hotels and restaurants in the city which are selling packaged drinking water under different brands at exorbitant rates causing inconvenience to the public, a note from the department said.