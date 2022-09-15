Hyderabad

Hotel worker murdered in Hyderabad

A man in his late 30s was murdered by unidentified persons at Hassan Nagar in Bahadurpura police limits on Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Babu Khan, a hotel worker, in the same locality. It was reported that unknown persons attacked him with sharp weapons and left him in a pool of blood near Hassan Nagar crossroads. He died at the crime scene, before any medical intervention could reach him.

Preliminarily, police suspected past rivalry as a reason behind the attack. The victim’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

An investigation was opened.


