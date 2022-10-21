Hotel in Hyderabad asked to refund man for bottled water, pay ₹2,000 compensation 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, directed Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids to ensure free drinking water to its customers, and to pay compensation of ₹2,000 to a customer who alleged that he had no choice but to buy bottled water.

The consumer commission was dealing with a complaint filed by Suri Sravan Kumar.

The complainant stated that on September 30, 2021, he dined at Taj Mahal Hotel, and that he had no choice but to buy bottled water after being told that serving regular water was stopped due to COVID-19 restrictions. He sent a legal notice to the hotel in October 2021 and pointed to relaxation of lockdown rules.

For their part, the opposite party denied the allegations and said that the issue of serving regular water was made clear before taking the order. The steward had informed the complainant of COVID-19 protocols and “requested” that he go for bottled water. The complainant was also informed that the opposite party was serving “hot/lukewarm drinking water” to the customers as per their request, in the interest of hygiene and safety.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record into consideration, the Commission noted that the opposite party pointed out that staff, while serving customers, were wearing PPEs, and bottles were being disinfected. The Commission stated that guidelines did direct serving bottled water, but “said clause nowhere mentioned that water is to be charged from the guests”. While the opposite party claimed to have served the customer “hot/lukewarm water”, the Commission noted that no evidence was placed on record which reflected that.

The Commission noted that while the Law Commission recommended its repeal, it stated that the Sarais Act, which makes it mandatory to provide drinking water free of cost, was not discarded. “On a combined reading of the law and guidelines of May 2020, it is clear that the guidelines were issued in the year 2020 during lockdown and thereafter, the lockdown was lifted on certain restrictions. Moreover, nowhere in the guidelines, it was provided that hot/lukewarm water could be provided instead of bottled water and bottled water to be charged from the guests,” the commission stated.

The commission directed the hotel to refund ₹9.52 which the customer paid for bottled water. Costs of ₹2,000 were also imposed.