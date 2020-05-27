Hyderabad

Hot weather to continue ; rain likely

While the current sweltering hot conditions will continue for the next couple days within the twin cities and across Telangana, there is a likelihood of rain or thundershowers on Thrsday and, thereafter, according to meteorologists of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Wednesday.

A trough over Chhattisgarh is moving towards Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu and this is expected to provide some relief in the form of rainfall in isolated pockets, including Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad and Kamareddy. This year’s monsoon too appears to be on the horizon and it is supposed to have reached south of Bay of Bengal and the Andamans and Nicobar Islands.

Otherwise, the hot conditions are expected to continue with Nizamabad recording 45.4 degrees Celisus and Adilabad 45.3 degree Celsius. Other hot spots are Ramagundam recording 44.6 degrees Celsius, Nalgonda showing 44.2 degrees Celsius, Mahabubnagar recording 43.2 degrees Celsius and Khammam showing slight reduction of heat at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

In the capital region, the maximum temperature was 42.3 degrees Celsius - three degrees above normal and minimum temperature has been 30.6 degrees Celsius - quite warm as it is four degrees above normal temperature. Forecast for Thursday is partly cloudy sky with chance of rain or thundershowers with the temperatures likely to be in the range of 42 degrees Celsius during the day and 29 degrees Celsius at nights, said IMD meteorologist M. Mukund Rao.

