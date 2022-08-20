Host of events to bring curtains down on Independence fortnight fete

Chief Secretary inspects arrangements at L.B. Stadium, visits Sishu Vihar

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar greets a child during his visit to Sishu Vihar in Ameerpet on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Chief Secretary inspects arrangements at L.B. Stadium, visits Sishu Vihar

The State government has lined up a series of programmes to mark the conclusion of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu, the two-week long celebrations of 75 years of Indian independence, at L.B. Stadium on Monday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would be the chief guest at the valedictory function. Separate stages had been erected – one for the Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and other VIPs while the other for cultural events. The culmination ceremony would have a musical event featuring participation of Shankar Mahadevan, Sivamani and other noted music directors.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar accompanied by senior officials inspected the progress of arrangements being made at the venue of the valedictory function likely to be attended by more than 25,000 people. General Administration secretary V. Seshadri and senior police officials led by Additional DGP Jitender were present.

The Chief Secretary earlier visited Sishu Vihar at Ameerpet and distributed sweets among the inmates as part of the celebrations. The gesture, he said, was aimed at instilling confidence among the children housed in Sishu Vihar as well as to inculcate spirit of freedom struggle.

Mr. Somesh Kumar also visited conjoined twins Veena and Vani and enquired about their condition.