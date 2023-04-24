ADVERTISEMENT

Host of activities lined up in Telangana for Saksham 2023

April 24, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Participants of a drawing competition held as part of Saksham 2023, an annual people-centric event for mass awareness of energy conservation, show their creations on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

A host of programmes to create awareness of oil and gas conservation, from quiz competitions, debates, technical workshops to electric vehicle rally, is to be organised by national oil marketing companies in Telangana as part of Saksham 2023, a 15-day nationwide campaign that began on Monday.

A comprehensive plan has been drawn up by the participating companies — Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL and GAIL — in partnership with Petroleum Conservation Research Association to reach out to various sections of society with activities to create awareness. Cyclothon, walkathon as well as fuel-efficient cooking and driving contests also figure in the list of programmes. Energy Conservation towards Net Zero is the tagline of Saksham 2023, which will conclude on May 8.

Scores of schoolchildren participated in the inaugural programme of Saksham 2023 at the Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University campus here on Monday. They enthusiastically participated in a quiz competition besides being eager to showcase and explain their drawings and paintings on fuel conservation and environment protection.

Deputy Commissioner in the Civil Supplies department P.Laxmi Bhavani was the chief guest at the programme, in which officials of the oil companies, including HPCL official and State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in Telangana Yatendra Pal Singh and CGM (Planning and Coordination) of IOC (TAPSO) V.Balasubramanyam spoke.

