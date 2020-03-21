Hyderabad

Hospitals, nursing homes open today only for emergencies

The Telangana Hospital and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) has decided to shut down all non-essential services on Sunday in view of the Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advised patients not to come for routine visits, check-ups or even elective surgeries.

However, hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare professionals will be available round the clock to attend and manage ‘emergencies’ only, said THANA president Ashok Reddy and secretary Mohan Gupta in a statement.

The number of patient attendants will be restricted to one. Patients suffering from chronic diseases and minor ailments are advised to utilise primary, secondary care facilities rather than crowding tertiary care centres.

They said hospitals, nursing homes and medical professionals have guidelines to notify all suspected cases of coronavirus and severe pneumonia to NCDC or IDSP.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 11:22:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hospitals-nursing-homes-open-today-only-for-emergencies/article31131987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY