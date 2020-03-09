Hospital turns away people seeking COVID-free certificate

There is a new addition to the category of people rushing to Gandhi Hospital to get tested for COVID-19.

Those with plans to travel to a foreign country for business purposes or to rejoin work have been making a beeline at the hospital, requesting for medical certificates that state they are coronavirus-free.

Prevented by protocol

However, they are being turned back as the protocol does not allow samples to be tested for the purpose.

A youth from Tolichowki, who works at a mineral water plant in Kuwait, returned home two months ago and has to report back to duty soon.

“I have to go to Kuwait to resume work. But I have been asked to produce a medical certificate declaring I am not infected with coronavirus. I am scared to walk into the hospital,” he said.

No symptoms, no test

Confirming that they received several such requests throughout last week, officials said they are following Central government guidelines which state that only people who have travel history to COVID-19-affected countries and show symptoms such as cold and fever are to be isolated and tested. Samples are also collected from close contacts of those with the travel history, when symptoms appear.

‘Staff stretched thin’

“Our staff are already stretched thin in testing samples of the suspects. If we start testing samples of people waiting for medical clearance to travel abroad, it will cause delay for people who need immediate attention,” officials said.

Staff at COVID-19 help desk in the main building of Gandhi Hospital are also encountering many anxious visitors who have travel history to certain coronavirus-affected countries but have had no symptoms.