Hospital slashes health package costs for Women’s Day

Offering free packages to women doctors, police personnel

Ahead of the International Women’s Day on Monday, Yashoda Hospitals has announced free ‘Women Wellness Health Package’ for women police personnel and women doctors in Hyderabad from March 8 to 31. Other women can avail the health package worth ₹5,210 at just ₹999 during the same period.

Pavan Gorukanti, director of Yashoda Hospitals Group, said the package includes complete blood picture, ESR, random blood sugar, thyroid profile, complete urine examination, pap smear along with a gynaecology consultation.

If required, ultrasound of abdomen and pelvis apart from mammography tests will also be conducted based on doctor’s advice.