Hyderabad

Hospital slashes health package costs for Women’s Day

Ahead of the International Women’s Day on Monday, Yashoda Hospitals has announced free ‘Women Wellness Health Package’ for women police personnel and women doctors in Hyderabad from March 8 to 31. Other women can avail the health package worth ₹5,210 at just ₹999 during the same period.

Pavan Gorukanti, director of Yashoda Hospitals Group, said the package includes complete blood picture, ESR, random blood sugar, thyroid profile, complete urine examination, pap smear along with a gynaecology consultation.

If required, ultrasound of abdomen and pelvis apart from mammography tests will also be conducted based on doctor’s advice.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2021 12:29:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hospital-slashes-health-package-costs-for-womens-day/article34009130.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY