Hospital signs on Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

HYDERABAD

16 February 2021 00:26 IST

Opens 120-bed centre at LB Nagar in the State capital

Ankura Hospital, a super specialty hospital chain for women and children in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has appointed Bollywood actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

On Monday, the hospital chain launched its 10th centre at L.B. Nagar in the city. The 50,000 sq.ft. centre equipped with 120 beds was inaugurated by the actor in presence of Krishna Prasad, founder and managing director of Ankura Hospitals.

Sood has been riding a wave of popularity following the assistance he extended to several stranded migrant labourers during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, helping them reach their native places safe and sound. Recently, he was in Hyderabad to launch a free ambulance service started by a fan, Shiva, a swimmer who has saved over 100 people from drowning in the Hussainsagar when they attempted suicide by jumping into the lake.

Inspired by his charitable acts, a young couple in Khammam, P. Naveen and Triveni, had named their baby boy after Sonu Sood earlier this month.