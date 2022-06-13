Hospital gets AI-integrated PET/CT machines

June 13, 2022 23:05 IST

Artificial intelligence-integrated PET/CT machine, a new out-patient block, and the Yashoda Cancer Institute were inaugurated by Health Minister T. Harish Rao at the Yashoda Hospitals’ Malakpet branch on Monday.

The oncology institute at Yashoda hospitals is one of the busiest and high volume centres offering medical, surgical options and radionuclide therapies for treating thyroid, neuroendocrine tumours and prostate cancer.

Hospital group director Pavan Gorukanti said the launch of the AI-integrated PET/ CT machine for early detection of cancer would provide the best care to patients in the eastern part of the city.