Hospital fire safety move gathers steam

After several years of delay, the process of providing fire fighting equipment to government hospitals has gained momentum.

Several fire mishaps at Gandhi Hospital and OGH, among others, have triggered fear among the hospital heads as the equipment needed to put off fire is either not available or stolen from the premises. This puts the lives of patients, attendants and doctors at risk.

The issue was highlighted in these columns earlier. The hospitals’ superintendents have earlier written to higher officials pointing out how lack of resources could lead to tragedy.

State Health officials, who have been pursuing a solution, gave an impetus to their efforts in the past few months. They passed a list of 126 hospitals that come under DME, and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, to the Fire department.

V. Papaiah said that they divided the 126 hospitals into four categories: Hospitals spread in: Only ground floor; G+1, G+2, G+3; G+4 and in 15 metres and above height buildings. The fire safety measures at all the hospitals were assessed and a report submitted to the health department and later, to the TS Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC).

“We are in the final stages of drawing estimates,” said managing director of TSMIDC K. Chandrasekhar Reddy. After government nod, tenders will be floated.