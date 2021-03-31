Hope underpins recovery journey of the mentally ill

HYDERABAD

31 March 2021 00:02 IST

IMH helping 30-odd recovered women get pension and lead a life of dignity

A significant part of their lives was spent within closed wards, waging a battle against mental illness and the feelings of despondency and despair. Although recovered now, the 30-odd women inmates of the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda have nowhere to go. Many of them had been abandoned by their families — the stigma of mental illness is indelible — while some haven’t been able to remember their home address or do not have a living relative or home to return to.

However, even amid the gloom, they are inching back into the society and the institute administration is making all-out efforts to ensure that they get to live with dignity. The authorities are helping the women get identity cards such as Aadhaar to apply for social security pension. Under the Telangana government scheme called Aasara, the beneficiaries can expect around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per month.

Givin g them confidence

IMH Superintendent M. Uma Shankar said the money would help give the women much-needed confidence of financing basic expenses. There is also hope of the families that had deserted the women due to mental illness and cost of treatment would take them back since some of their expenses would be covered by the pension amount.

So far, eight of the 30 women have received their Aadhaar card. Of them, one has resumed work as a teacher and another, who holds a master’s degree, is back at a private job. The latter is putting up at the ‘Sayodhya Home for Women In Need’ at Amberpet here.

“We are trying to get the Aadhaar card for all the women who have recovered so that they will get monthly pension. We are coordinating with ‘Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens’ section to get them pension,” Dr Uma Shankar said.

Medico social worker at IMH, R. Padma, who takes care of the inmates, has been struggling to help the women lead a normal life, on their terms. She said that the Telangana State Legal Services Authority played a crucial role in finding a shelter home for the women.

“Having money gives them confidence and they can live by themselves,” said Ms Padma.