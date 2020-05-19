Hope floats for elderly as 75 senior patients beat COVID

HYDERABAD

19 May 2020 22:55 IST

Of those discharged, 60 were in 61-70 age group and the rest aged above 71

After the first COVID-19 case was registered in Telangana on March 2, the first 500 cases were spread over 41 days — from March 20 to April 11. However, the next 500 cases were registered within 15 days and another 500 cases were added over a span of 20 days.

With that, a total of 1,592 cases were recorded in the State till May 18.

Analysis of the data presented in medical bulletins issued by the State Health department shows that single digit cases were registered in the State till March 30. The figures started rising in April and again dropped to single digit from April 25, barring a few days in between. That continued till May 4 and marginally increased thereafter. A sharp spike was recorded from May 9.

Advertising

Advertising

According to age-wise distribution data of COVID-19 cases detected till April 25, 44% of cases were detected among people aged between 20 and 40 years, and lowest of 9% each among children up to 10 years and the elderly above 61 years. In what gives hope to elderly COVID-19 patients, 60 who were discharged were in the age group of 61-70 years, while 15 others were in 71-80 age group.

Data segregated in terms of gender shows a little over 66% of patients who contracted the infection were male.

In case of the total 1,002 people who were discharged till May 18, according to information presented by Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G. Srinivasa Rao, 663 are male and 339 are female.

Of the total, the highest of 233 belong to 21-30 age group, followed by 202 in 31-40 age group.