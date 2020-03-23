Hope floats for COVID-19 patients

There is some hope on the horizon for COVID-19 patients. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is likely to allow hydroxychloroquine drug on high-risk patients for now following good results in United States.

“It is showing promising results and could be used for both treatment and prevention, but to begin with, the government may allow it for only treatment purposes,” said CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecule Biology (CCMB) director Rakesh Mishra on Monday.

Dr. Mishra, who has been supervising training programme for the scientific lab personnel to take up the proposed mass testing of those affected with coronavirus, took time off to explain that at least 25 of them will be ready for conducting the testing at the five designated labs in a couple of days. The batch of dozen candidates having undergone training at the facility here in Habsiguda have been sent to the respective test centres.

The labs where the COVID-19 testing will be done include NIMS, Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical & Communicable Diseases or the Fever Hospital and the Warangal Hospital. The Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics (CDFD) is also likely to be added to this group, he said.

“With this combined strength, we can test up to 1,500 samples a day and it has become necessary to check whether we have been able to control the pandemic in the past one week. The compulsory clampdown of the cities has become necessary, otherwise it would have been increasingly difficult to control the spread of the contagian. We will know in another week to 10 days if we have been really able to arrest the spread or if it has spread even further,” he added.

He pointed out that the ICMR has also revised the guidelines and directed the State governments to take up mass testing, including those not showing any symptoms of the virus but were known to have been in contact with the COVID-19 patients.

Mapping the spread

“We need to go for testing because we can then easily map in which way the virus has been spreading, where the infected people are and whether our efforts in the past few days have borne fruit or not. At the moment, we do not have any clue so far in these aspects. We will also know in the next few days if we have been quick enough with our preventive steps,” explained Dr. Mishra.

The CCMB director said a lot of scientific research activity is currently under way in both public and private sector with multiple institutions getting involved in “doing something effective before the virus spreads further”.