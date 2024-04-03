Hookah Centre in Gachibowli raided  

April 03, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) on Tuesday raided a hookah centre running illegally in Gachibowli. The police arrested 27-year-old Mattari Ramesh, the owner and 29-year-old Balam Shashi Kumar, manager, during the raid at Cloud-9 Lounge Hookah Centre on the midnight of Tuesday.

According to the officials, the owner is accused of using harmful flavours in hookah and violating rules by serving food in smoking zone area. The police also seized three hookah pots, two hookah flavour boxes and three hookah pipes.

The Gachibowli police have filed the case under the section 188 (Disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 R/w 21(1) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Further investigation is underway.

