ADVERTISEMENT

Hookah Centre in Gachibowli raided  

April 03, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) on Tuesday raided a hookah centre running illegally in Gachibowli.  The police arrested 27-year-old Mattari Ramesh, the owner and 29-year-old Balam Shashi Kumar, manager, during the raid at Cloud-9 Lounge Hookah Centre on the midnight of Tuesday.  

According to the officials, the owner is accused of using harmful flavours in hookah and violating rules by serving food in smoking zone area. The police also seized three hookah pots, two hookah flavour boxes and three hookah pipes.  

The Gachibowli police have filed the case under the section 188 (Disobedience to an order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 R/w 21(1) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Further investigation is underway.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US