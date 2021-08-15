Hyderabad

15 August 2021 00:36 IST

Honour for police officers

Additional DGP (Women Safety, (I/C SHE Teams and Bharosa)) Swati Lakra along with DCP (Jangaon) in Warangal Commissionerate Banda Sreenivasa Reddy were two senior police officers from Telangana chosen for the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The Central Government on Saturday announced the list of President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Police Medal for Gallantry, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service for 1,380 police personnel from across the country.

DIG (Intelligence) V. Siva Kumar and Madhapur in-charge DCP Meghavath Venkateshwarlu were among 11 police officers who were named for Police Medal for Meritorious Service, while Sub-Inspector Gurram Krishnaprasad and 13 others were named for Police Medal for Gallantry from Telangana.