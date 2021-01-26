Hyderabad

Honour for MCEME Commandant

TSA Narayanan  

Commandant Military College of EME and Colonel Commandant of Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan has been awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

The honour was bestowed on him for distinguished service of an exceptional order displayed towards execution in his duties for the Indian Army, especially the Corps of EME, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

This year has been a landmark one for MCEME under his stewardship, having achieved national accolades and fame, notably of which are winning the prestigious Golden Peacock National Training Award, AICTE ‘Uttkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma’ Award as well as the General Officer Commanding in Chief Army Training Command Unit citation, a press release said.

