Honour for IITH PRO

20 September 2021 23:46 IST

Mitalee Agrawal, Public Relations Officer of the India Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), was chosen for ‘Chanakya Award as the Social Media Person of the Year’ for her exceptional contribution to the associated organisation via effective utilisation of social media by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

The award was presented to her by Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on September 17 at a two-day Grand Global Communication Conclave held in Goa.

She was also presented ‘Ameya of the Year' Award on International Women's Day for her dedicated service to public relations and society by the governing council of PRCI.

