Hyderabad

Honour for IITH PRO

Mitalee Agrawal, Public Relations Officer of the India Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), was chosen for ‘Chanakya Award as the Social Media Person of the Year’ for her exceptional contribution to the associated organisation via effective utilisation of social media by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

The award was presented to her by Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on September 17 at a two-day Grand Global Communication Conclave held in Goa.

She was also presented ‘Ameya of the Year' Award on International Women's Day for her dedicated service to public relations and society by the governing council of PRCI.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 11:48:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/honour-for-iith-pro/article36578629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY