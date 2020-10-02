Honour for CSIR-IICT research team

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 00:18 IST

Bags CSIR Award for S&T Innovations for Rural Development

CSIR-IICT research team from the ‘Process Engineering and Technology Transfer Department’ led by senior principal scientist S. Sridhar was bestowed with the prestigious CSIR Award for S&T Innovations for Rural Development (CAIRD) for 2017.

The award was announced during the 79th CSIR Foundation Day celebrations held recently.

Reverse osmosis

The award is given for design and deployment of highly compact, low cost ‘Nanofiltration and Reverse osmosis membrane systems’ of 100-1,000 litre/hour capacities, for ground and surface water purification to provide safe drinking water in several villages of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with special appreciation for the work done in the mitigation of fluorosis in rural India.

Advertising

Advertising

Team leader Dr. Sridhar initiated drinking water purification in rural India through the installation of the first model defluoridation plant in 2005 and has continued to promote societal welfare with many such installations, including ultra filtration-based systems for flood water purification during the recent Amphan cyclone in 2020.

He has also developed innovative technologies, including an import substitute for production of ultrapure medical grade water for haemodialysis patients as well as biochemical applications to replace expensive systems from MNCs, design of indigenous atmospheric water generator for water scarce regions and a low cost device for healthy alkaline ionized water.

Multi-layered masks

The scientist is also involved in the design of multi-layered masks and face shields for the common man and was previously honoured with 42 awards, including CSIR Young Scientist 2007.