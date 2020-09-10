‘Honour C. R. Rao with Bharat Ratna’

Speakers urged the government to honour renowned statistician C.R. Rao with Bharat Ratna while narrating his contributions in the field of statistics.
The webinar was organised by C.R.Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science on “Contributions of Prof.C.R.Rao for Statistics” during his birth centenary celebrations.
A documentary was also screened, highlighting the achievements of the living legend to start the proceedings. The celebrations were inaugurated by Prof. D.N.Reddy, Director, CR Rao AIMSCS in the virtual presence of Dr. C. Rangarajan ,President, C.R. Rao Society and Dr. Vijay K. Saraswat, Chairman, Governing Council.
The chief guest, V.R. Panchamukhi, Chairman, The Indian Econometric Society Trust, New Delhi shared his experiences and appealed to the government to confer Bharath Ratna on C. R. Rao.
Prof. S.B.Rao, Former Director, CR Rao AIMSCS and direct student of Prof Rao shared his experiences while Dr. R. B. Barman, former Chairman, National Statistical Commission delivered the lecture on “Role of Statistics in Economic Development”.
Prof. Ashis Sengupta, Applied Statistics Unit, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata delivered lecture on applications and contributions of Prof.C.R.Rao while Prof. C. Raghavendra Rao of University of Hyderabad delivered lecture on “Statistical Thinking”. U. Yugandhar, Chief Executive welcomed while Prof. B.L.S. PrakasaRao, INSA Senior Scientist also spoke.
