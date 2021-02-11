Honorary consulate of Kazakhstan opened

Kazakhstan has opened an honorary consulate in the city.

Kazakhstan Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev on Wednesday took part in the opening ceremony of the honorary consulate, which is headed by businessman Mir Nasir Ali Khan, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Khan, who is the honorary Consul for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said there are lots of common interests between India and Kazakhstan. He said the honorary consulate here will work towards strengthening people-to-people and business relationships between Kazakhstan and the two States.

Kazakhstan has its embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The current trade between the two countries is focused on mostly uranium and oil imports from Kazakhstan and India’s export of pharmaceuticals and IT services. There is huge potential to enhance trade between Kazakhstan and the Telugu states, he said.

Trade delegation

“We will be taking a trade delegation from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Kazakhstan,” he said.

Mr.Alimbayev said opening of the honorary consulate will make a significant contribution to deepening of the bilateral trade as well as economic and cultural ties between the two countries.