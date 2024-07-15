Homes worth ₹4,288 crore registered in Hyderabad in June: Knight Frank report

Hyderabad witnessed registration of residential homes worth ₹4,288 crore in June, marking a 48% year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 14% month-on-month (MoM) rise, according to a report by Knight Frank India. The number of registrations reached 7,014 units, up by 26% YoY and 16% MoM. The Hyderabad residential market includes the districts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy.

Properties priced below ₹50 lakh were the largest category registered in June, though their share fell from 70% in June 2023 to 60% in June 2024. Conversely, registrations for properties costing ₹1 crore and above rose to 14% in June 2024, up from 9% in June 2023. This reflects a trend of homebuyers preferring higher-value homes, with registrations for properties priced over ₹1 crore increasing sharply by 96% YoY in June 2024.

The majority of registered properties in Hyderabad were between 1,000 to 2,000 sq ft, making up 68% of all registrations. Demand for smaller homes (below 1,000 sq ft) decreased, with registrations for this category falling to 18% in June 2024 from 21% in June 2023. In contrast, demand for larger properties (over 2,000 sq ft) grew, with registrations rising to 14% in June 2024 from 11% in June 2023.

Rangareddy district led in registrations for June with 43%, while Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad district accounted for 41% and 16% of total registrations, respectively.

“The demand in the residential market in Hyderabad is experiencing a significant shift towards luxurious homes with spacious layouts and greater amenities. Since the onset of the pandemic, prices have steadily risen, a trend that has persisted through June 2024, as homebuyers increasingly seek higher-value properties with more space. This shift is supported by positive economic growth and favourable interest rates, which have further boosted buyer confidence. Developers are swiftly adapting to these changing market dynamics by tailoring their offerings to meet buyer demands,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.