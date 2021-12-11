Homemaker, two children found dead

Hyderabad

11 December 2021 23:19 IST

A homemaker and her two children were found dead at their residence at Fort View Colony under Rajendranagar police station limits on Saturday evening.

The woman, Kusuma Swathi, 35, killed her son Tanvik Sri, 5, and daughter Shreya, 3, by hanging them from a ceiling fan before she resorted to the extreme act, Rajendra Nagar ACP B. Gangadhar said.

He said that Swathi took the drastic step as was unable to put up with her husband, Sai Kumar’s harassment. “Though all the time he was in the house, Kumar, a techie addicted to alcohol, did not bother to check why his wife and children were not coming out of their room since last night,” he said.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday evening but came to light only around 6 p.m. on Saturday only after Swathi’s father reached the victims' house to know why her phone was not getting connected.

A suicide note purportedly written by Swathi on her bedroom wall said: Sai harasses me. I cannot live with him as he is a sadist. Even he will harass my children.”

Sai Kumar and Swathi were in love and got married five years ago. “Her parents alleged that Kumar was torturing their daughter, both physically and mentally,” the ACP said.

Bodies of the victims were shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)